Covid, the state of emergency is about to end. What changes from 1 April – Chronicle

There are a few days left until end of the state of emergency – established on January 31, 2020 to tackle the pandemic – and extended, so far, at each deadline. From next Friday, the first of April, all restrictions will be gradually lifted. The road map established by the government foresees, among other things, the end of the colored zone system and the progressive overcoming of the Green pass. Here are the main steps in detail.

Access to workplaces

Stop the super Green pass and the suspension for over 50 not vaccinated. From Friday, all employees, including those over 50 and not immunized, will be able to access workplaces with the basic Green pass, which is obtained with vaccination, recovery or negative swab. For the definitive abolition of the obligation of green certification it will be necessary to wait until May 1st.

Covid quarantine: what changes from 1 April

Vaccine obligation over 50

The obligation to have a vaccine for the over 50s remains in effect until June 15th. The dodgers face a pecuniary sanction of 100 euros. The vaccine remains mandatory for the following categories of workers: school and university staff (principals, teachers and Ata staff) and law enforcement employees, regardless of age.

The rules for health professionals

For healthcare personnel and RSA operators of all ages the obligation to vaccinate remains in force until December 31, under penalty of suspension from work.

Restaurants and bars

From Friday it will be possible to access the premises with outdoor tables without any type of certification. Indoors, both for sitting and for a drink at the counter, the reinforced Green Pass will still be needed.

Bus and metro

From Friday, the Green pass will no longer be required to board trams, buses and subways and regional trains. The use of the ffp2 mask remains mandatory.

How to go far

The basic Green pass will be enough to start from Friday to travel by plane, by ship and on trains and buses connecting two or more regions. The ffp2 mask is mandatory.

What happens in the hotel

From Friday the entrance in hotels and accommodation facilities it is allowed without having to show the Green pass. In the on-site restaurants, guests staying at the property are not required to show the Green pass.

Green light to shopping

Stop from Friday at the Green pass to go to the hairdresser, beautician and shops that sell non-essential products. Certification also abolished for access to banks, post offices and public administration.

Go back to playing sports

Enhanced green certification will be required until 30 April in all indoor plants (swimming pools and gyms) and to practice team sports and contact in a closed environment. Free admission to outdoor facilities, including swimming pools. The stadiums are back to filling up to 100%, but to attend the events and sports competitions until April 30th, the basic Green pass and the ffp2 mask will be required. For the competitions in the halls, the Super Green Pass and the ffp2 mask remain essential until April 30th.

Cinemas and discos

Cinemas, theaters, discos will return to free access from May. Until then, the reinforced Green pass and the ffp2 mask will be indispensable. Stop from Friday to green certification for outdoor events and shows. The Green pass will no longer be needed to access museums, exhibitions and cultural events.

To attend the wedding

The enhanced Green pass will be required until April 30 to take part in the indoor celebrations. Green disco, if the ceremony takes place outdoors, as early as Friday.

Visits to inmates

To be able to see an inpatient in an assisted healthcare residence or hospital, it is mandatory until 31 December to be in possession of the reinforced Green pass.