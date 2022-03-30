Covid today Emilia Romagna, 5,239 infections and 9 deaths: March 30 bulletin

There are 5,239 new coronavirus infections today March 30 in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 1,276,807 positive cases in the region. Yesterday’s cases were identified on a total of 25,191 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,412 are molecular and 11,779 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.8%. The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-4 compared to yesterday, -10%), the average age is 66.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,114 (+30 compared to yesterday, + 2.8%), average age 75.4 years.

On the territory, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-2); 2 in Modena (-1); 15 in Bologna (-1); 1 in the Imola district (unchanged), 3 in Ferrara (unchanged); 4 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 4 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

The average age of new positives today is 43.4 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,239 new cases (out of a total of 264,509 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (654 out of 197,444) and Reggio Emilia (651 out of 140,932); then Ravenna (542 out of 117,570), Parma (511 out of 104,127), Ferrara (440 out of 88,304) and Rimini (374 out of 124,055); then Forlì (269 out of 60,170), Cesena (237 out of 72,004) and Piacenza (200 out of 68,303); finally, the Imola district with 122 new positive cases out of a total of 39,389 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 50,535 (+1,918). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 49,385 (+1,892), 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

The total number of people healed are 3,312 more than yesterday and reach 1,210,024. Unfortunately, there are 9 deaths: 1 in the province of Parma (a 97-year-old man); 2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 95-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man); 2 in the province of Bologna (an 84-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man); 1 in the province of Ferrara (an 86-year-old woman); 2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two women, both 87 years old); 1 outside the region (a 71-year-old woman, whose death was registered by the Parma Local Authority). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,248 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to the past few days, 1 case was eliminated, positive in antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.