Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 6 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 6 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Lombardy and Lazio, Tuscany and Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. The data of the regions:

VENETO

There are 4,464 new coronavirus infections today 6 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,694,104, while the currently positive ones are 62,341. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,500. In Veneto hospitals 534 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 20 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 112 positive patients. Yesterday 938 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY

There are 2,234 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 6 May 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on social media by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 2,234 out of 15,567 tests of which 2,542 molecular swabs and 13,025 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.35% (69.7% on the first diagnoses)”, Giani writes, adding that in Tuscany the vaccines administered are 8,907,685.