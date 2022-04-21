Covid today Italy, civil protection bulletin and regional contagions 21 April
Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 21 April 2022, with data and numbers from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign while the Gimbe foundation reports a drop in infections in the last week compared to a -20% of swabs carried out.
Here is today’s data from the regions:
VENETO
There are 7,423 new coronavirus infections today 21 April in Veneto (yesterday they were 9,754), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,617,277, while the currently positive ones are 74,045. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,369.
In hospitals in the Veneto, 631 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 638) and 17 in intensive care (yesterday they were 15). In community hospitals there are 132 positive patients (yesterday they were 128). Yesterday 1,660 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.
TUSCANY
There are 4,713 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 21 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 19 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,658 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,066,731 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,006,801 (94.4% of total cases). Today 4,725 molecular swabs and 23,148 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,385 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 73.8% were positive. The currently positive are 50,170 today, + 1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 744 (10 fewer than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are 19 new deaths: 12 men and 7 women with an average age of 80.8 years.