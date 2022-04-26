Covid: vaccination for all over 12s in Mexico – Latin America

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – The Mexican government has announced that as of April 28, minors aged 12 and over will be able to be registered for vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. This was explained by the undersecretary for prevention and health promotion Hugo López-Gatell, quoted by the Mexican media.



“We open the registry for the universal vaccination of girls and boys aged 12 and over. The registry will be open from next Thursday, April 28,” said López-Gatell.



“It is not just about girls and boys with comorbidities, as we have been doing for four months, but also about all healthy girls and boys aged 12 and over, the vaccines will now be available for them,” the official added. Mexican government.



The undersecretary did not specify which vaccine will be used for the vaccination of minors. So far, the government of Andres Manuel López Obrador has limited the immunization of minors in the country to people with comorbidities or adolescents over the age of 14. (HANDLE).

