Covid weekly trend, infections on the rise. | Usca interventions are down

The growth trend of new infections from Covid19 continues. For the fifth consecutive week, the number of positives rises, passing from 1333 to 1506, with an increase of 12.9%.

This is what emerges from the weekly report published today by the Piacenza Local Health Authority.

The increase in cases is common to the rest of the Emilia-Romagna Region, where the average increase is in any case lower (+ 3.4%) while Lombardy and the rest of the country have decreasing data (-2.7% and -7.2%).

However, if we analyze the new positives out of 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be noted that Piacenza still has a lower incidence rate than the national average (530 compared to 753) and lower than the regional (697) and Lombard (567) ones.

PADS – The swabs also increased last week, rising to 8,233: the percentage of new positives compared to the number of tests performed rose from 16.4% to 18.3%.

CRA – Periodic monitoring continues in the Cra. This week’s screening allowed 37 new diagnoses to emerge among the guests and 25 among the operators. The elderly are overwhelmingly asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic: hospitalization was required for only one case. The situation is constantly monitored by the Company, in close collaboration with the health departments of the structures and in collaboration with the Usca, which can be activated in case of need.

ISOLATION – The growth in positive cases affects the number of people in isolation, which goes from 1933 to 2330. According to the legislation, from 1 April, close contacts of a positive are no longer quarantined: the data collected in the report therefore refer to return from risk areas.

USCA – On the other hand, recourse to the Usca, the special assistance continuity units, is decreasing. The average daily calls are 41.9, with 293 citizens requesting the intervention of the teams: last week there were 306.

ACCESS PS – At the moment the repercussions on the hospital network are contained even if the indicators are on the rise. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid rises to 10 cases, compared to 8 last week.

ADMISSIONS – Hospital admissions are on the rise. The weekly average is 95 cases compared to 73 in the previous week. The situation in intensive care, on the other hand, goes against the trend: here there are no admissions of positives. The deaths of the week are 2, all over eighty.

“The data emerging this week – he comments Giuliana Bensa, interim general manager of the Piacenza Local Health Authority – still show a growth trend. Surely the new cases are characterized by a low care intensity but we are convinced that everyone’s collaboration is still needed to limit the circulation of the virus. We therefore ask citizens to do everything possible to comply with the precautionary measures still in place and to implement the most appropriate behaviors in order not to favor the contagion “.

VACCINATIONS – As far as vaccination is concerned, the activity still records a decrease in demand, with no significant progress in the coverage rate of the population. In the past week, 745 administrations were made, almost half of those of the previous week; in large part it is about III doses. The percentage of vaccinated compared to the vaccinable population over 12 is 90.2% (the slight fluctuation is due to a periodic update of the number of patients).

At the moment, bookings are also contained, 1585 in total, divided by the primary cycle (47), booster (1472) and fourth dose (66).

On the website www.covidpiacenza.it the opening days and times of the vaccination centers are indicated. It should be noted that from 24 April vaccination activities in Bettola will move from the multipurpose room to the Casa della Salute.

The sessions dedicated to the age group 5-11 are scheduled for April 16 and 19, in the morning in the Arsenale.

As for the Novavax vaccine, it is scheduled for a morning of administration on April 19 in the Arsenal.

READ THE WEEKLY REPORT

Refugee Emergency Update from Ukraine

Currently there are 1,502 refugees for whom the STP code has been issued (foreigners temporarily present). The swabs performed are 1,125; 22 positives ascertained so far.

Most of the refugees are women (69%). Among the most represented age groups are those between 19 and 49 (660) and minors up to 18 years (658)

The clinic for taking charge of Ukrainian refugees is located in the Analysis Laboratory of the Piacenza hospital.

Here, in via Taverna 49, there is a HEALTH CENTER FOR REFUGEES from UKRAINE. Opening hours and days are updated on the website www.ausl.pc.it

The goal is to concentrate as much as possible the health activities dedicated to this specific user.

After registering their presence at the Police Headquarters, refugees from Ukraine are therefore invited to go to the center on the same day (and in any case no later than 48 hours) to take charge from the health point of view. At the end of the course, the operators will issue the certificate necessary for the subsequent request for a residence permit.

Health checks are provided for both minors and adults.

This morning at the territorial socio-health conference, the company presented to the mayors an emergency psychology intervention in favor of Ukrainian refugees. The project, which sees the Ausl work in synergy with the Prefecture, the CCS Emergenza, the Regional School Office and the Municipalities, is aimed not only at people from war areas but also at those who provide hospitality on our territory and professionals who in various ways are involved in welcoming, assisting and integrating the community. Meetings are planned in each district. Once the calendar of initiatives has been finalized, the Company will specifically notify the press bodies together with the partners involved.