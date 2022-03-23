Covid, WHO: “In Europe, cases are increasing in those countries that are loosening restrictions in a brutal way”

Before the UK with Freedom day at the end of February, then the France in mid-March with the elimination of super Green passes and masks and also Italy, with greater gradualness, loosened the anti-Covid measures. The same Germany, which has been increasing for days, confirmed the plan for a return to normalcy. But these choices have not been appreciated by the World Health Organization which, on the contrary, harshly criticizes the decisions in Europe at a time when Omicron and the Ba.2 version are moving up the contagion and hospitalization curves.

“What we see is that 18 out of 53 countries in our European Region have seen a rise in Covid-19 in the past week, while mortality is still decreasing ”. Among the countries in which there is “an increase in particular” are “theItaly, the United Kingdom, France, Germany” and other. “Holland has also seen a second wave of Omicron”, which is now passing. “Most likely the reasons are: first of all the BA.2 variant” of Sars-CoV-2, the sub-lineage known as Omicron 2, “which is much more transmissible, but not more severe.” Then there is the effect that is observed “in those countries that are loosening restrictions in a brutal way. Too much to too little“Says Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, today during a press conference that took place in Moldovawith the country’s health minister, Ala Nemerenco, to talk mainly about the commitment to welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

A prognosis on Covid-19 “is very difficult, because this virus has surprised us many times. At the moment I am optimistic and alert”Declares Kluge. Which lists three positive factors that suggest being optimistic about the future: “The first is that the world now has a large capital of immunity against Sars-CoV-2, including vaccinations and infections“. The second element is linked to seasonality: “Winter is ending and people will gather less in small and crowded places”. Third point: the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 “is milder in fully vaccinated people, including boosters”. But with respect to this, Kluge warns: “In countries with low vaccination rates this is still a killing disease“.