Covid XE variant: These are the most and least effective vaccines against the new micron strain

La new subvariant of the micron, identified as XEcontinues to generate concern at the international level, all this due to its high degree of contagion, which is gaining strength in Europe and China.

Health experts have warned of the dangerousness of this subvariant and have highlighted that there are some vaccines that are ineffective against this new infection.

Which vaccine is the most effective against COVID strains? look at the ranking

The British popular science magazine ‘Nature’, highlighted that in analyzes prior to the appearance of the new variant XEthe vaccines that were based on inactivated virus from containing SARS-CoV-2 particles, do not have a high efficiency with respect to the new variant.

Which vaccine is the most effective against the XE variant?

According to the study, the most effective vaccines are those of messenger RNA, Pfizer and Moderna prevent a symptomatic infectionwhile AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Cansino are the most effective in reducing mortality.

Which vaccine is less effective against COVID XE?

The vaccine with the lowest degree of protection against the contagious micron is that of Sinovac, which was applied in much of China.

“The early sign that inactivated vaccines might not resist micron was produced in December, when Hong Kong researchers tested the blood of 25 recipients of the two-dose CoronaVac vaccine, manufactured by the Beijing-based Sinovac company.

Vaccine reinforcements help to suffer less symptoms of Covid?

the same study explains that boosters given with RNA or purified protein vaccines, “they do seem to offer better micron protection.”

The symptoms of the XE variant are very similar to those of micron since we find ailments such as cough, runny nose, tiredness, headache and fever. The WHO has announced that there are no major differences in the duration of the disease or in its severity.