Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg

Popular culture took forty years to understand the meaning of Canadian David Cronenberg’s cinema. The importance of his work lies in the construction of the paradigms of what we now call the body horrora subgenre based on bodies that undergo metamorphosis, decomposition and explosion, in films such as Shivers (Assassin parasites1975), rage1977), Scanners (Telepaths: Destructive minds1981) and Videodrome (Invaded Bodies1983).

The mass public had the first indication of the relevance of this subgenre with The fly, of 1986, which many understood as a grotesque entertainment and a particularly abominable special effects provocation. In reality, it was a philosophical exploration of the possibility of hybrid beings who, through larval horror, questioned the normality of the flesh. Biology appears as a revelation: the being detaches itself from the chrysalis of skin to express its alienation, insecurity, and especially its sexual anguish in tumors, acid secretions, and useless organs. As William Beard puts it in his book The Artist as Monster: The Cinema of David Cronenberg: “The fly is of course the representation of the monstrous otherness that Brundle [el científico protagonista, interpretado por Jeff Goldblum] he has admitted in his soul by opening himself to humans and to sexual contact, to ‘the flesh’… Human closeness, romantic attachment, sexual intimacy are seen as inexorably conducive to visceral horror”. In this way the unstable relationship between horror, sexuality and desire took shape.

Humans have lost the ability to feel pain… Some are capable of developing new and strange

useless organs

YOUR MOST RECENT TAPE, crimes of the future, is a sordid and peaceful work, located in an apparently close time, where a monotonous and gray desolation rules that has contaminated everything and eliminated the frenzy of human ambition. Life in an anonymous abandoned and decrepit port is portrayed with poignant austerity by photographer Douglas Koch and editor Christopher Donaldson, like a claustrophobic nightmare. The tone is one of acid humor, a speculative horror comedy, which seems to be sustained in an atmosphere of expectation, as if activities were paralyzed by a great plague that had destroyed all productive activity. There is no mention or evocation of the epidemic, but the protagonist dresses in a black tunic, covers his face and head, almost evoking the character of Death in the seventh seal (Ingmar Bergmann, 1957).

Humans have lost the ability to feel pain (the concept of pleasure also seems to have been taken from the genitals) or to suffer from infections. Some are able to grow new and strange organs apparently useless, due to the syndrome of accelerated evolution. In that world, Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) and Dr. Caprice (Léa Seydoux) have become artists of the performance by offering shows where she performs surgeries on Saul, who has the syndrome, before an ecstatic audience. On a biomorphic operating table that looks like an insect, the doctor remotely controls the scalpels through a light fixture that looks like jewelry. She thus cuts, tattoos, exposes, mutilates and removes from her body the organs that she generates. “The sex of before” no longer provokes them at all. Surgery has taken its place. Both seem to take an ecstatic, almost religious pleasure in opening Saul’s skin and manipulating Saul’s new organs, so fascinating that the director of the National Registry of Organs, or RNO, Wippet (Don McKellar) invites him to enter the Inner Beauty Contest.

The RNO is a strange and absurd institution, worthy of Samuel Beckett or David Lynch, whose function is to catalog the appearance of new organs. Wippet’s assistant, Timlin (Kristen Stewart), is a hesitant, silent bureaucrat who can barely control her excitement at the morphological wonders Saul’s body produces, behaving like a martyr, an ascetic, or an enlightened man losing his mind. ability to feed due to the organic chaos that assails it. She may not feel the pain, but she lives carrying his scars and wounds in a state of permanent suffering. Caprice and Saul turn monstrosity into an act of creation and thus appropriate the whim biological. Other plots are interwoven with the story of Saul and Caprice, paradoxically and without resolution, such as that of detective Cope (Welket Bungué), of the new Vice Justice Unit and that of two female technicians (Tanaya Beatty and Nadia Litz) who casually murder with a drill.

The film begins with the story of a boy who is perceived and feared by his mother as if he were a monster. Without justifications or moralism or glamour, she murders him and that crime defines the predominant tone of bodily anguish in the narrative. The child was the result of the bodily evolutionary process that some expect as if it were the moment of “organic singularity”. He is the first human to be born with an organism capable of feeding on plastics. His father, Lang Dotrice (Scott Speedman), is the leader of a cult of people who try to digest toxic plastics to adapt to the new ecosystem or die. The father keeps the corpse and offers it to Saul to create a performance let it be an autopsy and thus show the world the future of viscerality.

Cronenberg had already used in 1970 the title of crimes of the future, in a film completely unrelated to this one, his first feature film in eight years, which marks a return to his old obsessions. Apart from topics that are obviously in tune with The flythere are appointments to The Brood1979), Dead Ringers (Strange Relations1988) and eXistenZ (Virtual world1999) mainly.

After shooting tense and cryptic films depicting the affluent decline after the 2008 financial crisis, marked by a suffocatingly realistic tone, such as Cosmopolis (2012) and Maps to the Stars2014), crimes of the future It almost seems like an art video, a nostalgic experiment loaded with lucky reunions, not only because of the themes and the collection of biomechanical artifacts inspired by the phyla arthropod, but by the hypnotic music of Howard Shore and the always brilliant production of Carol Spier.

CRONENBERG REFLECTS CAUSTICALLY around the aridity and solemnity of the world of art and the raw sensationalism of culture as the last creative vein in a world depleted of ideas. In this way, a certain sarcasm and a hint of nostalgia for the era of body art are perceived at the same time, in particular in the evocation of the work of artists of the performance in the period of Orlan’s plastic surgeries and Stelarc’s ear implants.

In a time of puritanism and cancellations, the 79-year-old director launches a fierce provocation: sex is dead, long live new meat from environmental collapse.