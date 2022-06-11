Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Portugal trip to Switzerland

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Author of a double and a decisive pass against Switzerland on June 5, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will not have the opportunity to do it again against the Nationaltomorrow (8:45 p.m.) in the League of Nations.

Present this Saturday at a press conference, Fernando Santos announced that the Manchester United striker would not be traveling to Geneva, along with Joao Moutinho and Raphaël Guerreiro.

CR7 absent in Switzerland

“It’s not about physical problems, it’s about management. It wouldn’t make sense to travel to Switzerland with 26 players, when we can only have 23 on the bench,” said content to explain the coach of the Seleçao, according to comments reported by L’Equipe.

Already absent during Portugal’s last training session, Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore have the right to leave a little earlier on vacation, after a trying season at Manchester United, during which he scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

to summarize

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has announced the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo when the Seleçao travel to Switzerland tomorrow (8:45 p.m.). “It’s not about physical problems, it’s about management. It wouldn’t make sense to travel to Switzerland with 26 players, when we can only have 23 on the bench,” he said. – he explained in a press conference.

Etienne Leray

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angélica Rivera and the total white summer outfits trend

2 mins ago

The complaint for rape against Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed

2 mins ago

Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of laughing at Hailey Baldwin’s TikTok

13 mins ago

Gordita Chronicles, a battle for the American dream of the 80s to premiere on HBO Max

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button