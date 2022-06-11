Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Portugal trip to Switzerland

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Author of a double and a decisive pass against Switzerland on June 5, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will not have the opportunity to do it again against the Nationaltomorrow (8:45 p.m.) in the League of Nations.

Present this Saturday at a press conference, Fernando Santos announced that the Manchester United striker would not be traveling to Geneva, along with Joao Moutinho and Raphaël Guerreiro.

CR7 absent in Switzerland

“It’s not about physical problems, it’s about management. It wouldn’t make sense to travel to Switzerland with 26 players, when we can only have 23 on the bench,” said content to explain the coach of the Seleçao, according to comments reported by L’Equipe.

Already absent during Portugal’s last training session, Cristiano Ronaldo will therefore have the right to leave a little earlier on vacation, after a trying season at Manchester United, during which he scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions.