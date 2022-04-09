Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes for throwing his cell phone at a fan and invites him

2022-04-09

Cristiano Ronaldo was the great protagonist after the defeat of the Manchester United versus Everton at Goodison Park for throwing a cell phone at a waiting fan as he walked through the tunnel to the locker room.

Chilling: this is how CR7’s leg was left after United’s defeat

And it is that the Portuguese striker left very upset by the result and unhinged by the injuries he had on his left leg as a result of a play.

In social networks circulated images of the player throwing the phone at a fan that I was recording it. The Portuguese, minutes later with a cooler head, apologized for his reaction and invited him to a game for his team at the ‘Teatro de los Sueños’.

”It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the one we are experiencing. However, we always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and if possible I would like to invite this fan to watch a match at Old Trafford as a show of fair play and sportsmanship.” Christian through his official Instagram account.