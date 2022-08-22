Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out? Ten Hag persists and signs!

Cristiano Ronaldo has still not returned to training with Manchester United. But Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag assures there is no problem with the Portuguese star.

Invited to speak on the future of Cristiano RonaldoErik Ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, persists and signs: “There is no update, the situation is the same as last week”, said Ten Hag ahead of United’s final game of their pre-season tour of Australia against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday. In other words, no question of selling the Portuguese star.

Shortcomings in attack?

However, the Dutch technician already points to shortcomings in attack: “We need more options in attack, that’s clear”did he declare. “It’s vital if you want to succeed, but we still have time to fill it. » he added.

