Cristiano Ronaldo severely tackled by Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United manager

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag did not appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude at all during the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. During this encounter, the Portuguese was seen leaving the stadium before the end of the game. An “unacceptable” behavior, according to Erik Ten Hag, who made it known.

Cristiano Ronaldo still on the way out

“I certainly do not accept this, said the latter to Viaplay Sport Nederlanda Dutch media. I think that is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you must stay until the end. » What revive the rumors of a departure of the Portuguese star.

According to several media, Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave the Mancunian club this summer, just one year after his return to fanfare last summer. “CR7” has been announced in many clubs since the opening of the transfer window. A few days ago, Erik Ten Hag declared that the latter was not ” not to sell “.