Cristiano Ronaldo vents his nerves on a ‘shocked’ Everton fan

An investigation has been opened after Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture to an Everton supporter on Saturday. The 14-year-old is “in shock”.

Police in Merseyside, the Liverpool region, announced on Sunday that they had opened an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry gesture towards an Everton fan on Saturday after Manchester United lost 1-0. As he was leaving the field, the Mancunian striker – accustomed to hiding his disappointment, even his anger, when he loses – had tapped a teenager’s hand as he left the field, knocking his telephone.

“We can confirm that we are in contact with Manchester United and Everton following reports of a possible assault during the game between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park,” a police spokesman said. “An investigation is underway and police are working with Everton to analyze the CCTV images and they are collecting all the evidence to establish whether an offense has been committed,” the spokesperson continued.

What’s next after this ad

“It totally disgusted him to go back to see a game

The FA will also look into the incident, she told online media The Athletic. The mother of the 14-year-old boy, who has autism and dyspraxia, told the press that her son’s hand was bruised and that the incident had left him “in shock”. As the teenager leaned near the entrance to the tunnel to film the Portuguese coming out of the field, “Ronaldo just walked past and in a very bad mood he hit my son’s hand, which made drop the phone, and it continued on its way,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

What’s next after this ad

Her son “is very disturbed by this and it totally disgusted him to go back to see a match”, although it was the first he was attending, she added. As of Saturday evening, CR7 had apologized on his Instagram account. “It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times such as the ones we are experiencing,” wrote the Portuguese, as images of the incident circulated on the internet.

“Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to come and see a game at Old Trafford.