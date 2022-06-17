Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, the bomb is dropped! – Sport.fr

According to the Italian press, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a way to leave Manchester United this summer.

A rare bright spot in Manchester United’s disappointing season, Cristiano Ronaldo’s return may soon be overshadowed by a fresh start from the Portuguese. According to information from La Repubblica, the fivefold Ballon d’Or is actively looking for a way out. The Italian media explains that CR7 does not think it is compatible with the total football of Erik Ten Hag, who arrived on the bench this summer from Ajax Amsterdam.

Several points of fall have already been mentioned, in particular AS Roma. By joining the Wolf this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo would find many of his compatriots, such as Rui Particio and Sergio Oliveira or José Mourinho. Sporting Portugal would also have the favor of the 37-year-old striker, who could thus come full circle by ending his career in his training club. It remains to be seen whether the Italians and the Portuguese will have the means this summer to cover Ronaldo’s XXL salary (558,000 euros/week according to the DailyMail).

