Cristiano Ronaldo, welcome to his future and incredible house at 20 M€

June 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM by Nicolas Toison

Cristiano Ronaldo sees big for his post-career.

When we love, we don’t count. This is the saying by which lives Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the Manchester United superstar striker has been working on his post-career for several years, the realization of one of his desires takes time to materialize. It is his incredible retirement home, in Portugal. Originally, it was supposed to cost nearly 12 million euros, but soaring prices have pushed up the addition to almost 20 million eurosaccording to information from the British media The Sun.

In pictures, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future €20 million home

A 20 million euro home for Cristiano Ronaldo

Rising material prices won’t stop the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from getting what he and his family want, although the cost has nearly doubled the former merengue’s investment. A source familiar with the matter summed up the situation at The Sun :“He has sought perfection throughout his football career, and he wants the same off the pitch. » This residence is located in Quinta da Marinha, a region that is part of the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park, also called the “Portuguese Riviera”.

It will serve for the post-career of the Portuguese player

If the pictures of the house are rare, those that are shared suggest a modern house on two floors, very bright and with a large garden. According to the British media, the property of Cristiano Ronaldo will have an indoor swimming pool, as well as an annex allowing his mother, to whom he is very close, to live there. A great car lover, the Mancunian will have the opportunity to protect his cars in a garage with up to 20 spaces. Work on the property is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.















