[Crítica] Sundance Film Festival: Cha Cha Real Smooth – Navalny – Reviews

Closing my coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, I share my criticism of Cha Cha Real Smooth and Navalny. Both films won the Audience Award in the US Drama and US Documentary competitive sections, respectively.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

This is a charming and insightful romantic comedy that, despite following certain genre cues, also subverts and reinvents them. At the center of the story are two lost people who, upon meeting each other, establish a powerful emotional connection that gives their lives a compass, even if only temporarily.

Andrew (Cooper Raiff) is a twentysomething who, after finishing university, works listlessly in the food court of a shopping center. When he is hired by enthusiastic Jewish moms to entertain their teenage sons’ bar mitzvahs, Andrew meets 30-something Domino (dakota johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (vanessa burghardt). He immediately hit it off with both of them and gets another temporary job: being Lola’s babysitter.

After his promising first film shit house (2020), the director Cooper Raiff In his second feature film, he shows the future of some characters who do not know very well where to direct their lives or what lifeline to cling to in the middle of the ocean of responsibilities and social expectations. With refreshing humor and transparent sensitivity, he explores her dilemmas, her fears, and her search for a sincere emotional bond.

As producer, director, screenwriter and star of this film, Raiff reveals himself to be a talented and versatile young filmmaker, possessor of a distinctive voice and a tendency to defy expectations by treading alternate paths for his characters. For his part, dakota johnson exudes a natural charisma despite Domino’s inherent sadness, and debutante vanessa burghardt she’s fantastic as Lola, offering an unusually warm portrait of a person with autism.

Navalny (2022)

This documentary offers a poignant and revealing look at the overwhelming power of Vladimir Putin in Russia, which spreads like an insecticide that fumigates everything that is uncomfortable in its path. With the restless dynamism and chilling suspense of a good spy thriller, this film chronicles the causes and consequences of the failed assassination attempt he suffered. Alexei Navalnythe leader of the opposition, after announcing his candidacy for the presidency and becoming de facto Putin’s main rival.

Through in-depth interviews with Navalny, as well as close members of his family (his wife and daughter) and his work team, we get to know different facets and thoughts of this charismatic, cunning and vain man. As a good politician, Navalny masters the art of choosing the right words to craft messages that resonate with his audience and help him create the best possible version of himself.

Fortunately, the director daniel roher (Eleven Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band) not only listens carefully to its protagonist and allows him to expand on his points of view, but also finds the right moment to question why he has allied himself with subjects and groups that profess extreme nationalism that could lead to violent acts. Caught off guard by the question, Navalny can only reply that he should receive all the help he can to achieve the goal of defeating Putin.

The most fascinating thing about the documentary is the agile and forceful way in which it narrates the attack that occurred on board an airplane, where Navalny was poisoned with a very powerful chemical substance that almost caused his death. In a tense and shocking scene that surpasses any fiction, Navalny calls one of the scientists who participated in the planning of the assassination attempt by phone and poses as a high-ranking Kremlin official to obtain information that proves that Putin was behind everything. As we impatiently witness the detonation of the bomb that represents the chemist’s confession, it is inevitable to ask how far a man so screwed by power and so intoxicated with the light of the spotlights that illuminate him is capable of going, that he cannot allow no one overshadows him.