Crypto Pricing: Cardano (ADA) Boosts the Net and Awaits a Response from the Market

February got off to a pretty good start for one of the most promising ecosystems in the entire crypto community, Cardano (ADA). The most evident positive aspect is that of the prices, which have so far risen by + 37.63% starting from the lows of January, but in addition to this there is also much more to be recorded regarding the last few weeks.
A More Powerful and Faster Ecosystem
On February 2, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the research and development company behind the Cardano blockchain, announced an 11% increase in the block size of the network, a technical improvement that allows ADA blocks. to carry a higher volume of transactions at the same time.
The total block size has increased to an accuracy of 8 kilobytes (KB) from 72 to 80. According to data collected by Google Data Studio, the Cardano blockchain has also violently exceeded the psychological threshold of 30 million transactions. In fact, compared to the 30.4 million total transactions that were counted as of February 8, 2021, over four million more transactions were recorded on January 10 this year.
The increase became particularly evident during the current month of February, during which Cardano added another 894,940 transactions in just 8 days. This is to all intents and purposes one of the main goals achieved by the network.
Overall, Cardano’s effort to increase block size and memory unit is part of IOHK’s broader network optimization design. With a rapidly growing number of projects launched on the Cardano mainnet, the protocol has indeed processed more transactions, highlighting the need to increase the overall capacity of the blockchain.
In 2022 alone, the number of Cardano wallets increased by more than 10%, from 2,666,372 on January 1st to 3,015,400 on February 7, with a total gain of 349,028 active addresses. Doing the math quickly, this is an increase of approximately 9,184 more portfolios per day.
The Price Still Doesn’t Reflect the Value
That said, it is fair to point out that so far the prices of the native token, ADA, have not so far repaid the growth of the network with the same fervor.
The aforementioned increase in prices of over 37% from the lows of January, in fact, started immediately after a retreat of over 70% measured from the highs of last September. As of this writing Cardano is trading at $ 1.18, correcting about 2% on a daily basis. But if it is still easy for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to criticize ADA’s slow price trajectory, at the Cardano Foundation the slogan is “slow and steady”: those who go slow go far.