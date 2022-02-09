Crypto Pricing: Cardano (ADA) Boosts the Net and Awaits a Response from the Market

The total block size has increased to an accuracy of 8 kilobytes (KB) from 72 to 80. According to data collected by Google Data Studio, the Cardano blockchain has also violently exceeded the psychological threshold of 30 million transactions. In fact, compared to the 30.4 million total transactions that were counted as of February 8, 2021, over four million more transactions were recorded on January 10 this year.

The increase became particularly evident during the current month of February, during which Cardano added another 894,940 transactions in just 8 days. This is to all intents and purposes one of the main goals achieved by the network.

Overall, Cardano’s effort to increase block size and memory unit is part of IOHK’s broader network optimization design. With a rapidly growing number of projects launched on the Cardano mainnet, the protocol has indeed processed more transactions, highlighting the need to increase the overall capacity of the blockchain.

In 2022 alone, the number of Cardano wallets increased by more than 10%, from 2,666,372 on January 1st to 3,015,400 on February 7, with a total gain of 349,028 active addresses. Doing the math quickly, this is an increase of approximately 9,184 more portfolios per day.