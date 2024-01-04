Cuban journalist Mario J Penton says goodbye to America Teve

Cuban journalist Mario J. Penton announced today that he has decided to end his time as a reporter for America Teve.

Through his social networks, the reporter thanked the network for the two years of work they have done with him and commented that he will now have more time to share with his followers.

“Today my tenure at America TV is coming to an end and other opportunities are opening up,” he said.

According to what he said, America Tevey asked him to choose between the work he does as a reporter and the projects he promotes on his social networks at the same time, so he decided to stick with his personal platform. decided to.

Penton has become an important communicator for Cubans and specializes in migration issues, a fact that has earned him thousands of followers through social networks.

“Hello Mario, good afternoon, thank you for choosing your followers, you are a great communicator, we are sure you will not lack proposals, God willing”; “You don’t need a television station. You have achieved a lot here and will continue to achieve”; Some of his followers responded, “Mario, wherever you are, you will succeed because you have your light.”

“One door closes and thousands open”; “Hello Mario and lawyer Gallardo. Thanks for keeping us informed. They do great work. Blessings to thousands and may God bring you beautiful things in 2024,” another said.