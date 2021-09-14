curiosities about the film with Meryl Streep

The devil wears Prada turns 15 of couture whims, including Chanel charms and «Gabbana» written without the double «B». It was the June 19, 2006 when the premiere of the film that made fashion “mainstream”. Taken from the namesake bestseller by Lauren Weisberger, the cult fashionista of David Frankel with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep tells the story of the young and sensible Andrea “Andy” Sachs. Aspiring journalist catapulted with her cerulean sweater into the editorial office of Runway: the bible of fashion tyrannized by Miranda Priestly, a powerful publisher inspired by Vogue guru Anna Wintour.

Triumph at the box office, the film grossed over 326 million worldwide (against a budget of 35) making the glamorous, deliciously, “pop”. Before de The devil wears Prada, fashion was a business only for “insiders”. Let’s celebrate 15 years of the most fashionable film ever with 15 incredible curiosities. From Hathaway who prepared for the role by working for free for an auction house to Meryl who modulated her voice referencing that of Clint Eastwood, by costume designer Patrica Field (the same as Sex and the city) who had a budget of $ 1 million until that devil of a Streep who dyed her hair to look like a famous 80-year-old model.

