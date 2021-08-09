curiosity and plot of the film

Tonight on TV, Monday 9 August, will air on Rai 1 at 21:20 the film «Big Eyes» from 2014. Towards the end of the 1950s, the artist Walter Keane achieved incredible success thanks to portraits of children with large eyes. But no one knows that the real author of the paintings is his wife, Margaret, who is too insecure and shy to rebel. Only after their marriage ends, the truth comes out.

The plot

At the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, the painter Walter Keane achieved enormous and unexpected success, revolutionizing the commercialization of art with his enigmatic portraits of big-eyed children. Until a truth as absurd as it was shocking emerged: the paintings, in reality, were not the work of Walter but of his wife, Margaret. Apparently, the Keane fortune was built on a huge lie, in which the whole world had believed: a story so incredible as to seem invented, which gave rise to one of the most legendary artistic frauds in the history of art. .