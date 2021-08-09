Entertainment

curiosity and plot of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight on TV, Monday 9 August, will air on Rai 1 at 21:20 the film «Big Eyes» from 2014. Towards the end of the 1950s, the artist Walter Keane achieved incredible success thanks to portraits of children with large eyes. But no one knows that the real author of the paintings is his wife, Margaret, who is too insecure and shy to rebel. Only after their marriage ends, the truth comes out.

Mediaset says goodbye to trash, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Now we aim for families”

Loading...
Advertisements

The plot

At the turn of the 1950s and 1960s, the painter Walter Keane achieved enormous and unexpected success, revolutionizing the commercialization of art with his enigmatic portraits of big-eyed children. Until a truth as absurd as it was shocking emerged: the paintings, in reality, were not the work of Walter but of his wife, Margaret. Apparently, the Keane fortune was built on a huge lie, in which the whole world had believed: a story so incredible as to seem invented, which gave rise to one of the most legendary artistic frauds in the history of art. .




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
384
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
357
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
331
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
299
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
288
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
283
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
274
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
265
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
258
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top