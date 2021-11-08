Dacia Spring is the best-selling electric car in Italy in October 2021

With the House’s new zero-emission creature, Dacia Spring, the electric revolution has arrived in the city. Registrations last October 2021 exceeded 1,700 units, and since its arrival in Italy, more than 4,000 models have been sold in the Bel Paese. A great success.

And as the House itself says: “With Dacia Spring, it’s always spring!”. This is in particular the first 100% electric car in the range, we have talked about so much, even before its official presentation on the market. A car that, from the moment of its launch, continues to be noticed. The new Spring comes with a crossover look, four real seats on board, a trunk of about 300 liters and is able to offer its customers up to 305 km of autonomy in the city (i.e. 230 km in mixed WLTP cycle).

All features that make it the perfect car for daily commuting. Agile and compact, Dacia Spring aims to democratize electric mobility by offering the essentials at the right quality / price ratio, following the perfect style of the brand, the Dacia philosophy.

The new Spring that were registered by Dacia last October are more than 1,700 in all, since its arrival in Italy the car has been distributed to over 4,000 customers. For the second month running, the company’s first electric car is the market leader in zero-emission cars, exceeding 24% of market share over the month of October. At the moment the car has conquered the fifth position on the market of 100% electric vehicles on the total registrations since the beginning of the year with 7.9% market share.

Dacia Spring (price list starting from 20,100 euros) has opened a new range, simple and complete, which immediately met with great success with over 7,000 orders taken in the first 8 months of sale. Over 80% of customers chose the top-of-the-range version, the Comfort Plus, which among the standard equipment boasts air conditioning, DAB Bluetooth & USB radio, metallic paint for the exterior body colors, parking sensors with rear view camera, the navigation system and the orange customizations that make it not only essential, but also cool. A new chapter in Dacia history opens.