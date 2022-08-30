DACO records a record number of solar panel complaints in August

So far in August, they have filed with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), 52 complaints related to solar panels. This was reported by the secretary, Edan Rivera Rodríguez, who indicated that this figure represents almost double the average of 27 monthly complaints for this category of services.

Rivera explained that, since August 2021, 377 complaints have been filed in which consumers claim remedies for some type of non-compliance with solar panel service providers. The largest amount was filed in the regional offices of San Juan, with 35% of the complaints; Arecibo, with 22%; and Ponce with 17%.

The official specified that, with regard to solar panels, the monthly complaints filed with the DACO have fluctuated from 14, which was the lowest figure recorded between August 2021 and July 2022; up to 40, which was the highest for that period, with an average of 27 complaints per month.

The lowest figure was recorded in November 2021, and the highest in July 2022.

“The volume of complaints for this month is worrying. Until Friday (August 26), 52 complaints related to this type of service were filed, which is almost double the average registered for the last year”Rivera pointed out through written communication.

The secretary stressed the importance of “being particularly careful with this type of contract.” In this regard, he recommended consumers “read in detail any document that could compromise them in any way, and not sign anything until they really understand everything the document says.”

According to DACO records, so far in 2022, The most common complaints related to solar panel services are related to some type of nonconformity due to equipment that does not cover the needs for which it was purchased, or batteries that are damaged in a short time, and that are not replaced promptly.

“Renewable energy can be a great alternative; but it does involve a significant investment that is usually spread over many years. That is why it is vital to ensure that you are protected in the event of any failure or breach,” said Rivera.

The official urged to “verify if the company with which you want to contract has complaints before the DACO, if it is duly registered as a contractor, and if it appears in the monthly lists of non-compliant businesses.” As for the equipment, he highlighted the importance of “making sure that any promise made by the seller is in writing.”

“It is also vital to verify that there is some type of commitment regarding guarantees, since we have realized that many relegate said responsibility to the manufacturer, with whom the consumer never contracted,” added the secretary.

Whenever there is some type of breach of contract involved, the consumer will have the right to file a lawsuit before the Court, or a complaint before the DACO. If the problem is related to billing or interconnection, jurisdiction falls on the Energy Bureau.

Complaints can be filed with DACO in person at any of the five regional offices, or through www.daco.pr.gov.