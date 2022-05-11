Dakota Johnson chooses the comfortable and easy to combine jean

Jeans that favor 20 and 60 years

Cowboy: the star (again) in the ‘street style’

If on the red carpet Dakota Johnson is always among the most elegant, in terms of looks casual refers to has become a true benchmark. Dakota has a knack for choosing those comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces that exude charmepieces that combine with everything and that they are always the best investment for the capsule wardrobe of the season. And now he has given us the key to the cowboy that cannot be missing in these months of good weather.

the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey took advantage of the mild spring temperatures to go for a walk in Santa Monica and opted for the jeans as a key garment of your look. Dakota chose a silhouette that could very well top the list of the season’s most comfortable jeans. Is about a high waist, wide leg design in a retro style: with front patch pockets, visible zipper and a denim lighterPerfect for when temperatures rise.

Dakota paired these jeans with a blue and white CF Martin And Company guitar brand name sweatshirt and black Gucci loafers that have earned her the spot as her favorite pair of shoes, and that she wears with almost all of her looks. With a red suede bag and her trademark square sunglasses, Dakota showed why she’s a style icon.

And by the way, he convinced us why this pair of jeans has to be on the shopping list this season. Not only because of their flattering silhouette, but also because they are perfect to combine with very different styles. Dakota wears them in a outfits ideal for day to day, with a sweatshirt and moccasins. But their retro silhouette also makes them appropriate to wear with a fluid shirt (a favorite of fashionistas) and a blazer, a look that can be complemented with clogs, the trend that Carolina de Monaco advanced and that all women wear. insiders.

And, of course, they fit perfectly in a look for a summer night, with a sequined top and platform sandals, the other great protagonists of this season’s footwear trends.

