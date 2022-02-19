Dakota Johnson has dream hair and this is how you can get it

Have you ever wondered how you get dakota johnson have such perfect hair? It’s hard to look at that messy fringe and artfully undone texture and not fall in love with it. Aside from regular haircuts with Cervando Maldonado, and color appointments with Tracey Cunningham, it’s hairstylist Mark Townsend who has been doing her style magic in those locks for a decade, ever since they met when actress Dakota Johnson was cast as the title character in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.

‘We hit it off right away,’ she says, recalling their first job together, a Gucci event at LACMA in 2013 to which Johnson wore a gown from the Italian house with feathers and jewels… ‘She hadn’t cut her bangs yet, but She told me that she liked her hair up and simple. The result was a very elegant knotted chignon that, according to Johnson, was ‘simply art’. The couple have worked and stayed together ever since.

Dakota Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Townsend has the golden touch to strike the perfect balance between red carpet elegance and effortless aesthetics. His goal for Dakota is always create a hair ‘skin-friendly and never overdone, just natural and fresh’, and believes hair should move, rather than be stiff and frozen in one place. A little frizz isn’t a problem either: ‘We never want her hair to look like an announcer’s, where everything is in her place; we’re not afraid we’ll slip a little here and there,’ she says. ‘If there’s a breeze, I want her hair to blow with it!’

One of her favorite red carpets, working with actress Dakota Johnson, was at the Independent Spirit Awards a few years ago, which was held on a windy beach: ‘Although I suggested we try a ponytail or a updo, she wanted to wear her hair down,” she says. ‘In the end, she went to the event with a hair tie on her wrist, just in case, so she could put a ponytail on it. In fact, halfway through, she did.’