Dakota Johnson in Persuasin will wear the outfits that will mark the new season

Directed by British theater director Carrie Cracknellthe netflix movie takes up the Jane Austen’s last novel, persuasionwith dakota johnson as a protagonist, to give us another little ribbon that, without a doubt, are setting a trend, also in fashion.

“Austenmana” in your closet

The ‘Austenmana’ (well escorted by the style Bridgerton) and 19th century fashion, although freer and more colourful, is present in the collections of some of the designers of the time. The empire line dressesthe baby doll necksthe lantern sleevesthe plunging necklines… sneak into the silhouette of the proposals of Jacquemus, Simone Roche, Erdem either Cecilia Bahnsen.

The style carefree and free of the protagonist of persuasion, Anne, is perfect to inspire us this season. A delightful staging in which Marianne Agertoftla, costume designer, has chosen reduce the sumptuousness of the time and adapt the designs to a more cool and understated and take refuge in cold tones like the blue and white.

What is Jane Austen’s Persuasion about?

Set in the city of bathroomthe last novel of Jane Austenwritten in 1816, is the story of anne elliot, the second daughter of Sir Walter Elliot and sister of Elizabeth and Mary. The novel, which takes its title from the influences of Lady Russell, a friend of the family, to prevent the protagonist from marrying the Captain Frederick Wentworth, is, in the opinion of many, the best and most autobiographical of the writer. Like all her stories, persuasion articulates on the recurring themes: appearances, marriage, love, vanity… A background on which Anne and Frederick meet again, years later, and manage to mend their wounds –pride immaturity…- of their relationship.

