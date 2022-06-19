Dakota Johnson was caught in a miniskirt and peep-toe heels

dakota johnson gave a lecture on style during this week. In a matter of hours, the actress Persuasion She went from wearing wide pants with normcore loafers, to wearing a sophisticated two-tone dress. However, it has been this set of mini skirt leather effect, the one that has caught glances, while posing for the cameras in front of a flower kiosk The Angels.

Lovers of trends will know that leather effect garments They have become part of the summer wardrobe, moving away from the outdated idea that indicated that these basic pieces were reserved for the winter seasons and even away from summer days. She is like the actress from The Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson, confirms that wardrobe basics are defined by being pieces that can be combined in multiple ways throughout the seasons. and wear one mini skirt with a one shoulder top is one of them.

How to wear a mini skirt with top and peep toe shoes according to Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson poses in front of the cameras with the look that you had not considered in summer. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

with his styling of black mini skirt and matching studded topthe actress It opens a new path of possibilities for day outfits that were previously considered appropriate for the night. The success of his look is based on the attention to detail, since it follows one of the basic rules of fashion: wear outfits in a single shade and create color contrast with a model of shoes on trend.

The interpreter has chosen to wear a peep toe shoes with heels. These shoes that have a long relationship with fashion, are characterized by having the tip exposed. In recent days, they have had a considerable boom, since actresses like Penelope Cruz and Eva Longoria have made them part of their outfits, the result? casual looks who become sophisticated with the gesture of wearing the suitable heels.

The final touch could not be missing and the actress does it by wearing the handbag Jackie Kennedy of Gucci; in addition to her characteristic long hair with fringes and very subtle makeup. dakota johnson It gave us the perfect look to buy flowers with a lot of style.