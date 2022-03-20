Daley Thompson, the first video game superhero: “I’ve made mistakes but on balance I’ve been happy”

“I’ll tell you one thing. It is funny. The day I was asked to participate in that video game, which later became the best-selling video game in 1984, I had no idea what they were talking about.. He was one of the first to leave that profile. But, now, not a day goes by without me being reminded that because of that game they killed the keyboard of a Commodore 64, a Sinclair -the famous Spectrum- or whatever computer it was”, says Daley Thompson in a meeting with three media provoked by Laureus, of which he is a member of the Academy.

The British was a SuperMario Bros. without bib pants when the boomer generation loaded that game on their monochrome screens preceded by a screeching noise in the first home computers, with the memory of a low-resolution photo of a mobile today: 48k . He was the hero of a primitive metaverse that coexisted with the real world and the firm conviction that we were in front of the most fabulous athlete on the planet.. He was endorsed by two Olympic gold medals in decathlon, in Moscow 80 and Los Angeles 84, a feat only seen in the postwar period with BobMathias.

Today Thompson has five children, the product of two couples, and a formidable appearance, inheritance of a body that in its heyday was a treatise on physiognomy, a Renaissance canon: from top to bottom, immense shoulders, pectorals of steel, quadriceps hypertrophied. He is relatively tall, 1.84, a lot for the time, but he seems smaller because of the development of each muscle. “Now I don’t do any sports, see my children“, exposes.”It is not that now I was unable to approach 10.26 in 100 meters -which was his best mark-, it is that I doubt that I can run them in 26.10“, he jokes through the zoom platform.

Not a day goes by without someone reminding me that I broke a computer keyboard because of my video game. daley thompson

One of them, Alex, who has adopted his mother’s surname, Clayton, was a defender for the Scottish under-20 rugby team in the 2021 Six Nations. Now he has moved up the line at Bath. The eldest, Elliot, 29, born the day after the closure of the Olympic Games in Barcelona, ​​for which his father failed to qualify, is the fifth decathlete in the British ranking. In 2018 he reached 7,191 points. Daley does not guide his steps: “I live up to the maxim of being a good father and a bad coach.” Oddly enough, British sport never resorted to it. “It’s just that most of those in charge want coaches for the kids who will change their brains, not one who says: go out and do it yourself“, exposes.

“The second best athlete is gay?”

Daley is now a nice man, close, joker, a character that does not define him when he competes. He was the subject of a huge scandal in Los Angeles on T-shirt night. First challenging the organization with one that read “Thank you USA for these Games” and, behind it, “But what about the television coverage?” Then, whistling the anthem on the podium. Later, when at the press conference the national team tracksuit was opened to reveal another with the legend “The second best athlete is gay?”, which alludes to the rumors of the sexual condition of Carl Lewis, although he alluded to being gay. in British English it could be translated as happy. “I have had great successes and failures like every human being, but on balance I have been very happy,” he says when asked now if he would erase something from his career.. That afternoon, in the Olympic Stadium, he took an aside with Princess Anne of England.

-What did I talk to her about?, was the first question of the journalists

-He told me I’m very handsome.

What did the princess say? Does she plan to have children? Who will be the mother? asked a tabloid, in the most tabloid era.

-You just mentioned who is going to be the mother and I hope they are white.

-Is it the happiest day of your life?

-It’s the happiest day since my grandmother caught her tit in a latch.

Thus he was a champion left over in all senses.

Going back to all the gender debates that have generated controversy in athletics in recent years, Thompson offers her reflection, “I believe in the inclusive power of sport, but we must also protect the female category and make it a fair competition; for therefore I would create another category that was open, where everyone could participate”, while yes agrees to only exclude women with elevated testosterone from testing between 400 and the mileas has happened to Caster Semenya.

The tragic death of his father

The character is not someone who found facilities in life. From the beginning. He was born in Notting Hill where Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts would never have dared to walk, 20 years before it became a posh neighborhood. It was 1958, a time of racial upheaval. Daley was born that summer where the nights were bloody between the immigrants and the Teddy Boys with Molotov cocktails and daggers as weapons.

We should be fair with the female category and enable an open category for trans athletes

Of Scottish (maternal) and Nigerian blood, the son of separated since Francis Morgan, his real name, was a child, he lived since he was 7 in a boarding school -coincidentally like two other greats of the decathlon, Mathias and Jim Thorpe- and At 12 he lost his father. He, a taxi driver, was murdered by the husband of a female passenger he was driving through south London and who was his lover. Daley found out from a call from his mother at boarding school. “He sounds very philosophical, but he taught me the urgency of life, that there is no point in waiting until tomorrow,” he told a Scottish newspaper a decade ago.

This reflection, the speed, presided over his career. First of all he was an explosive athlete. Wonderful length (8.11), very fast at 100 and 400; good on the fences and a bit heavy for the 1500the test with which the wildest competition in athletics concludes.

Although the first signal was issued in the European Championships in 1978, when he won silver after the Russian Grebeniuk in Prague (the gold edition of Jordi Llopart in the 50 km walk), Daley quickly established an empire. Between May 1980 and August 1986 he was unbeaten: 11 consecutive wins With which, in addition to those two Olympic golds, he won the first world championship in athletics in Helsinki.

He was one of those disobeyed the advice of Margaret Thatcher, who encouraged Sebastian Coe, mainly, to support the boycott in Moscow 1980. Daley was one of the five triumphs of British athletics in the Lenin Stadium. The Iron Lady took a toll on them immediately: none were recommended for nomination for the honors that Queen Elizabeth bestows annually.

Russia and athletes are back today. “It’s hard to mix politics and sports many times, because the ones who suffer are the athletes,” she reflects. “I can understand the arguments, but it is very unpleasant at the moment and I hope that things return to normal. Sometimes no matter how many of us like the sport, we have to put it aside for a greater purpose.”

Russia? As much as we love the sport, we have to put it aside sometimes for a greater purpose.

An British record holder

He still holds the British decathlon record (8,847 points), the result of his rivalry with the German Jrgen Hingsen. “We still write messages to each other. Three or four a year. But we haven’t seen each other in this situation caused by Covid for a long time. Maybe next summer,” he confesses at the meeting. With the fleeting exception of another German, Guido Kratschmer (8,649 points in June 1980), between Hingsen and Daley they took the world record of 8,618 set by Bruce Jenner (today the woman known as Caitlyn, stepfather of the Kardashians) until they crossed the barrier of 8,800 points. He lost the top spot in the rankings in 1992, when Dan O’Brien avenged his absence from the Barcelona Olympics in Talence (France) with a staggering 8,891 points.

Thompson now looks at life as if he were on the second day of the decathlon competition. He doesn’t think things over and goes the easy way, away from controversy. “Why did I refuse to be the flag bearer at the 1982 Commonwealth Games? Well, because I don’t like those ceremonies that last three hours., plus two others that you have to be before. You lose half a day when you have to be at your top two days later, “she says as an alibi with little conviction. But you have to believe her.