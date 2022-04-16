Daniel Radcliffe shares a touching anecdote from the set

By Sophie J.



– Posted on 16 Apr 2022 at 09:19

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Daniel Radcliffe was about 12 years old. And even if the filming took place more than 10 years ago, the actor still remembers it with nostalgia.

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, rose to fame largely through the film series Harry Potter. He was just a young boy when filming the first episodes. However, some details remained etched in his memory. The English actor confided recently for Empire, in particular on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second installment of the saga of the little wizard. The interpreter of the hero with the scar remembers the funny moments of the shooting. He tells how one of the actors tried at all costs to make the kids laugh when trying to concentrate. Kenneth Branagh, who played Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, often tried to distract his younger colleagues.

“I remember Ken Branagh,” said Daniel Radcliffe before adding: ” Ken was in this one and he was so adorable. He was very mischievous with the younger actors, he tried to make us laugh. There were scenes where we were trying not to laugh, and Ken saw it and said ‘I’m going to crack you up‘. But it was very, very funny and cute. » Professor Gilderoy Lockhart is one of the characters that fans love. In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, he becomes their Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher. Very imbued with his person and pretentious, he is adored by the female sex. Ron’s mother actually has a bit of a crush on him.

Daniel Radcliffe, nostalgic for the filming ofHarry Potter

The 33-year-old actor was only about 12 years old when filming this second opus. His co-stars, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, or even Tom Felton, were all around the same age. Indeed, the story of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets focuses on the young hero’s second year at Hogwarts Wizarding School. 20 years later, he remembers very little besides the flying car scene. However, he remembers Kenneth Brannagh with nostalgia. At the recent stakeholder meeting in Back to Hogwartsfans noted with emotion that the actors kept very good memories of filming. Always friends, it is with pleasure that they share them in interviews even today, like Daniel Radcliffe for Empire.