Daredevil, how much did star Charlie Cox earn? Here is his cachet!

We recently found out how much Daredevil Season 1 cost. The famous license plate series Netflix spared no expense for production, and ranks among those shows on a budget quite high. But the question is: of all this money invested, how much is it needed for pay the protagonist, Charlie Cox?

There are many rumors about the figure perceived by the interpreter of Matt Murdock per episode, but many would seem to be false as they are really not very credible. In fact, there are those who say that Charlie Cox’s earnings per episode have hovered around 8000 dollars, a derisory figure when you consider that other stars of his caliber earn compensation for a single episode of the series to 5 zeros. Or even more. This is the case of Robert Downey Jr, who in his new series will earn 2 million per episode. Of course, we are talking about an actor even more famous than Cox, who has lent his face to the well-known Tony Stark, but he wouldn’t be the only “superhero” to earn a lot for a series. In fact, another colleague, too Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt, for the new series will earn approx 1.4 million per episode.

Ok, you say, but they are still actors from big screen! And you are right. But let’s give you another example, this time of a superhero from DC, who from cinema has reached seriality, right on Netflix. Let’s talk about Henry Cavill, who at the cinema played the role of Superman and in The Witcher he perceived $ 400,000 per episode. Makes sense, doesn’t it? Even with respect to this figure considered certainly “lower” compared to that of the other stars, that of Cox is infinitesimal. And that is why many have speculated that there was probably an error in the zeros, and the actor perceived $ 800,000 per episode for Dare devil. More reasonable, isn’t it?

Yet it still seems unlikely to us. In fact, considering that each episode of Daredevil has cost approx 3.3 million (plus any small additions), it seems a little too much to reach nearly a million to pay only one actor. In fact, we must consider that for each episode the other actors must be paid, plus all the professionals at work, the places, any necessary objects, effects, etc. And then the idea for what they might be comes up 80,000 dollars earned by Charlie in every episode. And you, what do you think? How many zeros would you add to this 8? Let us know in the comments!