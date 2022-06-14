David Cronenberg says he doesn’t care if they watch Crimes of the Future on an Apple Watch

David Cronenberg returned to the world of cinema with Crimes of the Future – 53%, a film acclaimed at the Cannes International Film Festival a few weeks ago. The Canadian director was very satisfied with the reception of his film, however, he is aware that not everyone will see it in theaters and that many viewers will want to do it from their home screens or even on an Apple Watch. Cronenberg he has no problem with it.

In previous years we have known the scandalized opinion of several Hollywood directors, who do not conceive of watching movies outside of a theater and condemn those who do it on television screens or cell phones. It is clear that many filmmakers see their privileged work threatened by the existence of streaming platforms, however, David Cronenberg I already knew from before that not all people have the opportunity or the interest to go to the cinemas; It is for the above that several of her films were recorded for all possible formats. These were his statements to Collider:

Ever since Shivers and Rabid, my first two types of commercial movies, I always knew that more people would see them on television than on a big screen. You have a premiere, it’s in theaters, after that it’s on television and then I made sure, because in those days, the television screen was 4×3, it was very square, to shoot on a wider screen. I made sure that those films were framed in such a way that they could be shown on television and still not feel out of date in terms of framing and composition. So for me, this is not something new.

Cronenberg talk about Crimes of the Future and ensures that it does not bother him that others see his film in a place other than in theaters. The director is convinced that there will come a time when these complexes will not be so necessary, and that they will only serve to project high-impact cinematographic events such as superhero movies with a budget of hundreds of millions of dollars.

I guess more people will watch Crimes of the Future on their Apple Watch than in a big theater. It’s like reading a book! You have it here. It’s right here. Fill your field of vision. I think that’s where the cinema goes. I think there will be fewer cinemas. They will be niche places where only specific things will be shown, maybe only Marvel movies, I’m not sure, and for the rest of us, we will see it on our own private screens.

Crimes of the Future It stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Although its screening in Cannes caused the exit of 15 people who could not bear its violent content, at the end of the exhibition it received a six-minute ovation. The international media were filled with positive reviews of the new film by David Cronenberg, who manages to glimpse a future from which we are not very far. At the moment it does not have an official release date in Mexico. You can read the official synopsis below:

When the human species adapts to an artificial environment, the human body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With the help of her partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrated performance artist, stages the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the Office of the National Organ Registry, closely follows her practices. That’s when a mysterious group appears: they want to take advantage of Saul’s fame to reveal to the world the next stage of human evolution.

