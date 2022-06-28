David Cronenberg will receive the Donostia Prize in San Sebastián

Canadian director David Cronenberg will receive one of the Donostia awards that the San Sebastian Film Festival will award in its 70th edition, which will be held from September 16 to 24.

Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) thus joins the French actress Juliette Binoche, whose name as winner of the next edition of the contest was already announced on May 13.

The filmmaker, “one of the most unique of the last half century”, according to the organization in a note, will collect the highest honorary distinction of the San Sebastian Festival on September 21 at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre.

It will be in a ceremony after which his latest work will be screened, crimes of the futurestarring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, which competed at the last Cannes Festival.

«Master of biological horror, of disturbing atmospheres and of a universe as personal as it is non-transferable, Cronenberg has directed twenty feature films, including works that have become classics in genres such as science fiction, horror, psychological drama or thriller. . He is also the author of numerous works for television », underlines the organization in a statement.

Cronenberg visited the San Sebastian Festival once, in 2007, when eastern promises opened the Official Section, three years after the screening of another of his titles, Crashfrom 1996, inside the retrospective [email protected]

This self-taught filmmaker, also screenwriter and actor, thus joins the list of directors who have received the Donostia Award, including Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, Agnès Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras.

The festival says that Cronenberg, the son of a pianist and a writer, “grew up among books and comics that cemented his interest in culture and cinema.”

It started with shorts like Transfer (1966) and From the drain (1967), which were followed by experimental feature films Stereo (1969) and crimes of the future (1970). The title of the latter coincides with that of his most recent film.

The titles that forged his prestige as an author within the most radical genre cinema were scanners (1981), about a group of people with deadly mental powers, and videodrome (1983), one of the pinnacles of New Flesh aesthetics. then filmed The Fly (1986), inseparable (1988) and M.Butterfly (1993), the last two with Jeremy Irons.

Cronenberg has brought to the screen novels by such iconic writers as Stephen King –the dead zone (1983)-William Burroughs- the naked lunch (1991)- and JG Ballard, whom he adapted in Crashwith which he won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes.

After eXistenZ (1999) and Spider (2002), the Canadian filmmaker inaugurated a stage in his filmography in which the fantastic ceased to be the main ingredient of his cinema. Now with crimes of the futurehas made a review or compendium of his old obsessions and has counted for the fourth time with the actor Viggo Mortensen, with whom he has worked in A History of Violence (2005), Eastern Promises Y A Dangerous Method (2011).

