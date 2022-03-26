David Faitelson stirs up against Honduras: “It’s a chip for Mexico”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The always controversial Mexican journalist David Faitelson, from ESPN, gave his opinion on this Sunday’s game of the Concacaf qualifier between Honduras and Mexico, in which the Aztec team will seek to secure its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The game will be behind closed doors at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula due to the sanction of a match imposed by FIFA for discriminatory shouting in the duel against El Salvador on January 30.

The Mexican delegation arrived at the Ramón Villeda Morales airport on Friday night, their arrival was without problems and they did not experience the hostile environment of other qualifiers. Some Mexican fans were waiting for them at the concentration hotel and cheered them on. “If there are no fans in the stadium, with all due respect, the Honduran National Team has been a caricature throughout the tie, there are no fans in the stands, it’s a potato for Mexico, they have to qualify for the World Cup on Sunday yes or yes” Faitelson said on ESPN’s ‘Fútbol Picante’ program.