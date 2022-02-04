David Lynch in the cast of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”

As reported exclusively by Variety, David Lynch has joined the cast of “The Fabelmans” directed by Steven Spielberg. The two greats of world cinema will work together for the first time.

David Lynch and Steven Spielberg: two great teams

David Lynch has joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s drama “The Fabelmans”. We still don’t know anything about the role he will play, but we know with certainty that the collaboration between these sacred monsters will certainly produce something that will not leave us indifferent.

“The Fabelmans” will mark the first collaboration between Lynch and Spielberg, both directors who emerged in the 1970s. Lynch has an enviable film career behind him, just think of directing films like “Mulholland Drive”, thanks to which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Director; “Eraserhead”, “Blue Velvet”, “The Straight Story” and “Lost Roads”. His 1980 drama “The Elephant Man” received eight Oscar nominations, including one for Lynch’s direction, while his detective novel “Savage Heart” won the Palme d’Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival. “. His latest film, “Inland Empire,” was released in 2006, to the acclaim of critics.

Lynch was also co-creator with Mark Frost of the series “Twin Peaks, Of which he directed six episodes, as well as the 1992 prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walks With Me. In 2017, Lynch returned to work on the “Twin Peaks” series, directing an 18-episode sequel for Showtime.

In addition to being a director, David Lynch has also dedicated himself to acting. He played FBI agent Gordon Cole in “Twin Peaks” appeared as a guest on “Louie” and “The Cleveland Show” and “Lucky”.

Spielberg’s success

Although Spielberg is currently on a string of accolades for his reimagining of “West Side Story”, and is involved in the post-production of “The Fabelmans”.

While plot details remain hidden, “The Fabelmans” is described as a semi-autobiographical project, drawing on the time Spielberg grew up in Arizona.

Lynch joins a cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Williams and Dano are expected to play characters inspired by Spielberg’s parents, while Rogen’s role is rumored to be influenced by Spielberg’s uncle. LaBelle plays aspiring director Sammy, Spielberg’s alter ego, while Butters plays his sister, Anne. The Fabelmans ensemble also includes Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, Julia Butters, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Spielberg co-wrote the script with his frequent collaborator, Tony Kushner. The pair recently collaborated on “West Side Story,” with previous collaborations including 2005’s “Munich” and 2012. Spielberg and Kushner are also producers, along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.

