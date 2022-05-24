Dayanara Torres, what she said about her ex Marc Anthony’s commitment to Nadia Ferreira | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

The heart of Mark Anthony has been captured by the young Nadia Ferreraa Paraguayan who dazzles on the best catwalks in the world and also on the social media thanks to its remarkable beauty. The love that both has reached such an extreme that, after a few months of having confirmed the courtship, they have decided to take the next step and get married.

The participant of Miss Universe 2021, who also came in second place, will become the fourth wife of the salsa singer, who has surrounded himself with beautiful women throughout his life. And to prove it, it is enough to see her history to realize that it is not the first time that she has fallen in love with someone who has participated in this important contest.

When the artist with Puerto Rican roots was beginning to develop in the Latin musical environment, he met Dayanara Torres, the winner of Miss Universe 1993, who captivated her from the first moment, so he did everything possible to conquer her and thus make her his wife in the year 2000.

From that marriage two children were born, who today are 21 and 18 years old and are already young people on the right track. All these antecedents make Diana Torres an authorized voice to comment on the life of who was her husband for a few years, so she had no problem talking about it about her new relationship.

WHAT DID DAYANARA TORRES SAY ABOUT THE COMMITMENT BETWEEN MARC ANTHONY AND NADIA FERREIRA?

The 47-year-old model and actress gave an interview on the “La mesahot” program, in which she was asked a little about herself, including issues related to her ex-husband Marc Anthony, a singer who will remarry after having engaged to Nadia Ferreira.

With her response, Dayanara Torres showed that there are no bad feelings between them and that she wishes him the best in his new stage, mainly because he respects him a lot as the father of his only two children, whom he loves with all his heart.

“I wish him the best, he is the father of my children. I have a lot of respect for him, especially for that because my children see him and he is his father. I have always wished him the best, now and I will always wish him the best.”were some of the words of the Puerto Rican.

Dayanara Torres met Marc Anthony and they married in 2000. Four years later, love ended in the midst of legal problems (Photo: AFP)

HOW DID MARC ANTHONY’S MARRIAGE TO DAYANARA TORRES END?

The couple married on May 9, 2000 in Las Vegas and everything was love between them, until some problems began to arise in the relationship that caused the end and divorce.

In October 2003, the artists separated after the salsero was accused by a young woman of having impregnated her. As much as the DNA tests returned a negative result, there was no turning back and the relationship could not be built again.

WHO IS NADIA FERREIRA?

Nadia Ferrera, of Paraguayan nationality, was born on May 10, 1999, so he is 23 years old. She was Miss Universe 2021 and managed to be among the three finalists. During her presentation at the beauty pageant, she shared hard moments of her childhood, as she suffered from congenital torticollis, for which she was operated on when she was only eight months old and years later she partially lost her hearing, her sight and her ability to move.

However, nothing managed to bring her down, as this prompted her to move forward and today her health is stable. Her example of struggle, in addition to her beauty and charisma, led her to be the image of big brands and be the cover of renowned magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and L’Officiel. Additionally, she has modeled on major catwalks such as New York Fashion Week, Milan, and Paris.

Currently moved to the Mexico City in order to expand her career in the world of modeling, but she also finds time for other activities, since she leads the organization NF, which provides support to women who suffer domestic violence, encouraging them to continue with their lives and learn to develop by themselves.