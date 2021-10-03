Dayane Mello: check the photo with Leonardo DiCaprio

Dayane Mello And Leonardo Dicaprio together? Apparently, the Brazilian model and the actor know each other and have even spent a vacation together. The shot that portrays them together dates back to 2013, but has only surfaced now. Just friends or was there something more at the time?

Dayane Mello and Leonardo DiCaprio

What are Dayane Mello and Leonardo DiCaprio doing together? A vacation, simple. The shot that in the last few hours has been making the rounds of the web, however, is not current.

It should be noted, in fact, that the ‘paparazzi’ dates back to 2013, but it has only gone viral now that the model has become popular with the GF Vip 5. To focus attention on the shot in question was IlMenestrelloh, who shared the offending photo on social media.

Dayane and Leonardo are at the beach together and there is no kiss or rush of affection that suggests a relationship other than friendship. The image, however, aroused a lot of curiosity. At the time, in fact, DiCaprio had starred in the film The Great Gatsby directed by Baz Luhrmann and in The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, enjoying great success. The Mello, on the other hand, was a perfect one unknown. It is in 2014, in fact, that the Brazilian model lands at Dancing with the Stars and acquires some popularity.

In short, the shot of Dayane and Leonardo created a stir, but it seems to hide nothing but a beautiful and old friendship.