declaration of love to Ben Affleck

that every time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they talk about each other we recognize in the messages a lot of love and pure passion, it is clear. But that every time they do it, a smile comes to our faces and a certain envy of the intensity with which they take the second chance that they have given themselves twenty years later, too.

We have already written about “the whole truth of your love story” and every day that passes until your wedding arrives is an engagement party. But we have to say that the J.Lo’s latest Instagram post in which he refers to Ben has warmed our hearts. Let’s get into the background: This Sunday, June 19, Father’s Day was celebrated in the United States and the actress and singer has talked about this facet of her boy.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all time. # HappyFather’s Day my love “, wrote Jennifer along with a video in which she shows many moments full of kisses, hugs, laughter and much affection with her boy.

With his next marriage, which will probably be in 2023, since the date has not been decided yet, although a few months ago he gave J.Lo a fabulous engagement ring with a huge green diamond that could be worth more than 5 million dollars, the circle of your love story will be closed.

Together they will form a large family since Ben Affleck has 3 children: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel, with the actress Jennifer Garner while Lopez has her twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to the salsero Marc Anthony.

