Defense explains how the construction of the border fence is going and indicates that “they are advancing”

The Ministry of Defense said this Sunday that the work on the perimeter fence being built by the Dominican government on the border with Haiti is advancing on the four identified fronts, located in the provinces of Independencia, Pedernales, Elías Piña and Dajabón.

In a statement, the authorities announced that in the Dajabón province, work is being carried out from pyramid 17 to 21and that five kilometers of the roads necessary to transport the construction materials have been prepared, while in the 18th, 800 meters of roads have been cleaned, filled and compacted.

This means that the referred section is ready to start the base of the fence and the subsequent placement of the metal mesh.

Likewise, they indicated that the administrative process subsequent to the award of the work and the execution of the engineering tasks, such as topographical surveys, layout and technical studies, were concluded.

They also indicated that the installation of the processing plant, and the carrying out of tests with the aggregates for the production of concrete in Dajabón, are in the final phase.

Similarly, the construction company expects “very soon” the arrival of the steel and the meshes that were ordered to be manufactured, with the special specifications established in the specifications of the work.

In Jimaní, province of Independencia, the same process is worked on 830 meters of road, starting from pyramid number 248 in a northwesterly direction; and in Pedernales and Elías Piña, the installation of two camps has already begun, which will serve as support for the construction of the fence in those provinces.

Progress has also been made in assisting people who claim property rights along the path where the fence is being built, a task in which a team of appraisers and surveyors from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) collaborates.

A preliminary report prepared with information from the real estate jurisdiction establishes that in the 21.5 linear kilometers corresponding to sections 1 and 2 (Montecristi-Dajabón), there is a territorial extension of 13,643,731 square meters, in twenty-six registered plots, seven in the name of the State , with some 11.8 million meters and nineteen private, of 1.7 million meters.

The first stage of this project contemplates the construction of 54 kilometers of physical fence, 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates and 54 kilometers of paths to patrol on both sides of the fence; which will be segmented into 6 sections distributed as follows: section 1 and 2 in Dajabón and Montecristi, with a length of 25.3 kilometers; section 3 in Elías Piña, with 3.5 kilometers; section 4 and 5 in Jimaní, with 17.2 kilometers, and section 6 in Pedernales, with 7.8 kilometers.