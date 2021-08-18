DeFi Coins Rising; down Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin

Global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.14% to $ 1.9 trillion on Tuesday evening as the major cryptocurrencies in the market showed a decline.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a daily decline of 2.23% to $ 44,652.40; over the past seven days, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has lost 2.38%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the coin co-created by Vitalik Buterin, had a daily decline of 3.96% to $ 3,006.39; in the last seven days ETH has lost 4.92%.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) slipped below $ 2, leaving 6.33% on the ground in the last 24 hours at $ 1.92; in the past seven days, ADA has gained 14.1%.

In the last 24 hours the Shiba Inu themed coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) posted -6.65% to $ 0.29; in the last week DOGE grew by 13.79%.

The digital currency that made the best daily gain on Tuesday was Arweave (CRYPTO: AR): The coin jumped 37.8% to $ 26.14 and is up 74.11% weekly.

AR, the token of a decentralized storage network, gained 40.47% on BTC and 43.35% on ETH.

At the time of publication, some decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens have observed upward momentum over the past 24 hours, with Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) e Land (CRYPTO: LUNA) which recorded significant gains.

AVAX had a daily rise of 30.85% to $ 24.46 and LUNA was up 13.96% to $ 24.33.

Because it is important

Trading volumes on BTC are decreasing, and higher prices in such a scenario indicate a “sold out market,” according to Arcane Research – as reported by CoinDesk.

Loading... Advertisements

“We want to see a clear increase in volume if BTC’s price leaps back to $ 50,000,” Arcane Research wrote.

The cryptocurrency research firm said that after a seven-day average trading on BTC “went up to $ 7 billion last week, but now it’s back to $ 5 billion.”

Bitcoin miners’ revenue is increasing thanks to a hash rate recovery from its July lows, according to blockchain and information provider Glassnode.

Glassnode noted on his blog that since the May 2020 halving, miners’ overall income has dropped from nearly 9.5 Bitcoin per esahash (BTC / EH) to a low of 5.6 BTC / EH in May.

“As the protocol’s difficulty adjusted in response to the Great Migration, miners who remained active saw their BTC income grow 57% per hash to around 8.8 BTC / EH,” Glassnode wrote.

The analytics firm highlighted an indicator called Short Term Holder – Net Unrealized Profit / Loss (STH-NUPL) and said short-term holders of BTC have returned to profitability.

“The coins moved in the last 5 months or so are in net profit, slightly above their overall cost base,” Glassnode wrote.

Glassnode called the current market conditions a rally of bull market disbelief.

Read also: Jack Dorsey wants to create a decentralized social media