DeFi helped propel Ethereum and it can continue to grow

Vitalik Buterin thinks Ethereum developers should start focusing on others non-financial applications of the blockchain rather than just ape, yield farming and all those things related to DeFi.

Therefore, beyond having received half of the supply of SHIB, the meme coin that is now able to rival other flagship DEXs like Uniswap, PlasmaSwap or even SushiSwap, Vitalik says that:

“Being defined by DeFi is better than being defined by nothing. But we need to go further ”.

Certainly, Ethereum is fueling many other use cases of blockchain technology that are perceptible towards supply chains, identity verification and even decentralized social media.

So while Vitalik, a universal genius, can quickly get bored with Degens, orangutans, and monkeys as he relates to DeFi’s fiery natives using esoteric language, Ethereum has actually seen tremendous growth over the past year thanks to DeFi.

For instance, Ethereum wallet creation increased from 50.2 million addresses in June last year to 119 million as of July 21, 2021. This would represent around 60% year-over-year growth.

While this may not represent total network utilization, active ETH addresses, which hint DeFi users interacting with protocols, have reached their all-time high for a single day at 678,000 in May of this year.

To date, the active ETH addresses are approximately 522,000. A historical look at active ETH addresses shows that even the 2017 ICO craze, which culminated before collapsing in 2018, did not see Ethereum’s daily use at its current level. Active ETH addresses during the ICO craze peaked at 574,522 in January.

Ethereum in the DeFi sector

So beyond the noise of the upcoming high-yield farming protocol, the Ethereum network has actually grown. Furthermore, even though it appears that challenger networks like Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polkadot, or even Solana are eating Ethereum’s market dominance as the largest smart contract network, Ethereum still shows an iron net effect. For example, in an effort to connect their community to some of the highly liquid protocols on Ethereum, these challenger chains are EVM compatible or employ cross-chain bridges. This in itself is a network effect that no one can take away from Ethereum, and DeFi’s constant developments accentuate this.

So one element Vitalik set his eyes on was the perennial gas problem which never seems to go away whenever network load skyrockets making the Ethereum network nearly unusable for DeFi users. Understandably, many of these are retail investors and it deserves the utmost consideration if Ethereum doesn’t want to become a whale-only arena. Vitalik says

“Degens can pay, monkeys can pay, orangutans can pay,” Buterin said, using niche DeFi jargon referring to rich and obsessive DeFi operators. But a holistic Ethereum ecosystem won’t work, he said, if gas tariffs paralyze the average user. “

Recent advances in Layer 2 are making that news obsolete already. For instance, PlasmaSwap, which is currently the most advanced DEX in the Polygon chain right now it facilitates swaps and other regular transactions with just $ 0.005. I wouldn’t consider it expensive at all. This means that DeFi users can benefit from a suite of advanced trading tools using PlasmaSwap. For example Limit Order for compact control over their trading activities and the use of stop-loss on a DEX and other extended portfolio management tools. DEX users enjoy these value-added services by trading on PlasmaSwap, as well as cheaper and faster execution of trades. Thanks to Polygon.

In fact, other areas beyond DeFi, such as decentralized social media, identity verification and attestation, and retroactive funding of public goods are worthy of consideration by the innovators who power the use of the network. However, I think it shouldn’t be at DeFi’s expense. In short, why take your foot off the DeFi accelerator, which is currently giving the greatest growth of the network, to address other areas as these actions are not mutually exclusive?

Author

Ilia Maksimenka, CEO and founder of PlasmaFinance