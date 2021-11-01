Del Piero: "Juve, difficult to think of great comebacks in the league, a somewhat worrying situation" – All Juve

Sports

Del Piero: "Juve, difficult to think of great comebacks in the league, a somewhat worrying situation"

  1. Del Piero: “Juve, it’s difficult to think of great comebacks in the league, a bit worrying situation”All Juve
  2. Juventus, the reasons for the crisis: 11 formations in 11 days, sieve defense, the waste of the Church and …Corriere della Sera
  3. Del Piero: ‘At Juve there is chaos, too many changes in a few years! On Ronaldo and the crisis … ‘ilBianconero
  4. EXCLUSIVE TJ – Razzi: “Error sending Marotta away. Insane to pass CR7 as weight. On the…All Juve
  5. Juve, first of all physical form: many are downTuttosport

