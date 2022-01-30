Deltacron: Much Ado About Nothing?

Two weeks ago the news of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid, had put the entire scientific world (and not) to attention: on January 7 Leondios Kostrikis, virologist at the University of Cyprus , announces to a local Greek TV that he has sequenced with his team several genomes of the coronavirus that have elements of the Omicron and Delta variants. The new variant is baptized by them Deltacron.

Immediate reaction. Within days, Cyprus researchers uploaded a total of 52 Deltacron genomic sequences to GISAID, the world’s most popular viral sequence database. On January 8, the popular news agency Bloomberg picks up the news, which spreads around the world. In a few days, however, the answer from other scientists arrives: Deltacron does not exist (as Krutika Koppalli of the WHO writes clearly and almost annoyed, in a tweet that we report below), but it is probably the result of a contamination that took place in the laboratory between the two Delta and Omicron variants.

Okay people let’s make this a teachable moment, there is no such thing as #Deltacron (Just like there is no such thing as #Flurona) #Omicron and #Delta did NOT form a super variant This is likely sequencing artifact (lab contamination of Omicron fragments in a Delta specimen) https://t.co/DDvM24bt9g – Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@KrutikaKuppalli) January 9, 2022

Dietrofront. Overwhelmed by doubts and criticisms, Kostrikis turns around, eliminating after just three days the 52 genomic sequences loaded on GISAID, and declaring that he has been misunderstood and never said that the genome discovered was a hybrid between Delta and Omicron: the term Deltacron, in short, would only have contributed to creating confusion. In an email sent to Nature, he explains that his initial hypothesis was that some Delta viral particles had developed mutations. independent in the spike protein, similar to those of Omicron. We do not know what Kostrikis’ communicative intentions were, but the virologist at least explained himself badly: to Sigma TV, the local broadcaster that picked up the announcement of the discovery, he said in fact that the name Deltacron had been given because “had to do with the Delta and Omicron strains “, a phrase that actually lends itself to different (bad) interpretations.

Only mutations. Even if it was not a laboratory contamination, the experts point out, the mutations identified in “deltacron” are also found in other variants, and do not indicate the birth of a new variant: “GISAID is full of sequences that have elements in common with sequences of other variants », underlines Thomas Peacock, of Imperial College London:« generally, however, it is not necessary to talk about it because the news is not covered by the media all over the world ».



EXULTANCIES. Greek health minister Michalis Hadjipantelas immediately welcomed the news of the variant’s discovery with enthusiasm, declaring: “We are proud of our scientists: this research puts Cyprus on the international health map”.

