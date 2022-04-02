Dematerialized recipe, what is it. At the pharmacy, the health card is enough – Chronicle

Bologna, 1 April 2022 – La end of the state of emergency Covid does not put at risk, in Emilia Romagna, the practice of dematerialized recipes: the Region has confirmed the possibility of withdraw medications prescribed presenting the health card at the counter. Undoubtedly a great convenience, much appreciated by citizens and family doctors, to avoid having to return to deliver the paper recipe printed by the doctor.

Councilor Donini explains it thus: “Simple services close to citizens, is the health of the future”.

An order issued last night by the Civil protection in fact, has extended until the end of 2022 the measures of simplification – developed during the pandemic phase – for the withdrawal of medicines from pharmacies prescribed by your doctor with simplified procedures.

Donini: it is the healthcare of the future

“During the difficult period of the pandemic emergency – comments the regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini– the health service was able to respond to the need for speed up and simplify some services for citizens. The dematerialized prescription, for example, with the possibility of withdrawing drugs by showing one’s health card, represented a great help for everyone, especially for those less familiar with technologies. With choices like those made yesterday by the National Civil Protection Department, we are demonstrating that we are on the right path to design the healthcare of the future. The one in which pharmacies become part of a system that is characterized by proximity to citizens and the possibility of providing services in a simple, fast and completely dematerialized way “.

The alternative to the health card

It is always possible, explain from the Region, to withdraw the drugs after having indicated the electronic prescription number (NRE) present in the upper part of the prescription, which can be communicated by telephone, e-mail or instant messaging, directly to the patient by your doctor.

For the citizens of Emilia-Romagna, then, the possibility of withdrawing drugs through one remains unchanged specific function of the electronic health record (by accessing it via the internet or the ER Salute app) which allows you to show the barcode of the recipe to the pharmacist.