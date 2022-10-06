Demi Lovato forced to postpone ‘Holy Fvck’ show after losing voice

More on: demi lovato ‘Sick’ Demi Lovato says ‘Holy Fvck’ tour will be her last Lovato claims she was ‘policed’ and ‘brainwashed’ by management

As Demi Lovato says, it’s okay not to be well, so the singer is taking time to make sure she’s feeling her best again.

The singer, 30, was forced to pump the brakes and postpone Wednesday’s concert of her “Holy Fvck” tour in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the statement read. “I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you that I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it is announced.

The “Cool For The Summer” singer, who uses the pronouns “she/her” and “they/them,” apologized to her loyal fans for having to be absent.

“That’s the last thing I want to do,” Lovato wrote. “I’m having so much fun with you all and can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m really sorry and appreciate your understanding. I love you all. »

The singer took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to make the announcement. Instagram/@ddlovato

The Rosemont Theater, located in a suburb just outside of downtown Chicago, assured ticket holders that they will still have the opportunity to catch a Lovato concert. Tickets will be honored once a reschedule date is announced.

Lovato is expected to be on the road until Nov. 6, when the tour wraps up at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Her next show is scheduled for October 7 in Detroit, however, it is unclear if she will be fit to perform.

It comes as the singer announced last month in a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts that the ‘Holy Fvck’ tour would be her last.

“I’m so sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote alongside photos that appear to have been taken from a hotel room.

“I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.