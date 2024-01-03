Demi Lovato shares her best moments, including her engagement to her fiancé

Demi Lovato.

As 2024 dawns, singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is feeling “grateful” as 2024 begins. She shared a look back at 2023, which featured fun videos and selfies with fiancé Jordan “Yuts” Lutz, People magazine reported.

The compilation was dedicated to the track “What a Year” by Inner Circle and included the words: “What a year it was. And I just want to say: I’m grateful. Happy New Year,” Lovato wrote in her accompanying Instagram caption. According to People, in the video the singer appeared to be in a great mood, playing lutes, dancing with friends and jumping in the pool.

“The best year of my life with you. I love you so much (sic),” Youts commented on the happy news update. Lovato also captured a bike ride, as well as several stylish looks and the moment Jutes, 32, proposed on December 16.

The two musicians, who met in January 2022 while working on the track “Substance” and began dating in August of that year, celebrated their engagement at Craig’s, a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were surrounded by family and friends. A few days later, the couple spent Christmas together for the first time.

Lovato recently told People magazine that Jutes flew home to her hometown of Ottawa for the holiday last year, making this year extra special. “This year is our first Christmas together,” the star said. “His mom is going to join us, so I’m really excited about that.”

After signing with Hollywood Records, Lovato released her pop-rock debut album Don’t Forget (2008), which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. His follow-up album, Here We Go Again (2009), debuted at number one. in the US, and its title track peaked at number 15 on the Hot 100.

Her third studio album, Unbroken (2011), experimented with pop and R&B and spawned the single “Skyscraper”, which was certified platinum in the US. In 2013, she released her self-titled fourth album, which debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and contained the worldwide top ten hit “Heart Attack”.

Lovato’s fifth and sixth albums, Confident (2015) and Tell Me You Love Me (2017), are filled with soul and mature themes. She was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Confident”, and “Sorry Not Sorry”, the lead single from Tell Me You Love Me, became her highest charting single in the US, peaking at number six. After a hiatus, she released her seventh and eighth albums Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over (2021) and Holy Fvck (2022), which peaked at number two and seven in the US, respectively.

On television, Lovato starred in the sitcom Sonny and a Chance (2009–2011), was a judge on The X Factor USA in seasons two and three, and appeared as a supporting character on Sonny and a Chance. (2009–2011). the musical comedy Glee (2013–2014) and the sitcom Will & Grace (2020).

