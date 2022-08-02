Demi Lovato Slams Wilmer Valderrama in New Song ’29’ – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Demi LovatoFans believe her new song, “29,” will be controversial when released alongside her upcoming album, Saint-FvckAugust 19. The singer, who recently announced that she has started using her pronouns again, appears to address the 12-year age difference between her and her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderramain the new track, which you can listen to here.

The lyrics of the track include the following: “Fiber on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeding, student and teacher / Far from innocent / what is the consent of the whore? / The numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.

The 29-year-old then sings: “Finally 29 / Funny, like you were you then / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was- this mine?” While we can’t independently confirm what Demi is singing, her fans believe she’s referring to the age the 42-year-old actor was when she started dating him.

Later, she sings “Seventeen, 29 / Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh / 17, 29”, which was their age when they first met.

Demi has opened up about her romance with Wilmer several times in the past. She also noted that he was not interested in dating her until she was 18. “We shot a public service announcement together for the 2010 census forms for Voto Latino. We shot them at his house, so we met there,” she said. Complex in 2015. “Of course, I was like, ‘Oh my god. You are so attractive. And he said to me, ‘You’re not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became very good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and so on. Then as I got older and we got closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing.’ We did, and we’ve basically been together ever since. “

And in his 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Demi opened up about their age difference when they first met. “When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11, 2010, and it was during a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms,” she said. “To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was his house and I thought he was really cute. I didn’t really care about census forms. But [when] I met him and laid eyes on him for the first time, I had my hair done and my makeup on and he came in and sat down and I said ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to to see her’. But I was only 17, so he said, ‘Get away from me. After we turned 18, we started dating.

Demi and Wilmer split in 2016 after six years of dating. And while she revealed in April 2020 that she hadn’t spoken that often lately, he showed her his support in January 2021, after her animated film, Charmingof which she was a part, fell on Netflix.