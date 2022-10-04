Demunicipalization, Bachelet’s new Transantiago?

When in November 2017 the President Michelle Bachelet enacted Law 21,040 of “New Public Education” of demunicipalization of schools, promised that it would allow “advance in access, quality, equity and inclusion”.

In her speech at La Moneda, the President did not skimp on praising the multiple benefits that, in her opinion, the transfer of schools from the municipalities to centralized state services would have.

“He has a new vision on equity, on the responsibility of the State, on decentralization and, above all, on pedagogical work,” he assured.

The President affirmed that the new public education «is the only one that can guarantee that education is a true right for people in any locality, and with the best quality standards».

“To put an end to these differences in quality, this task will now be in charge of the new Local Public Education Services,” said Bachelet.

Demunicipalization reaches 12% of schools

This law created the Local Public Education Services (SLEP)that they replace the municipalities as supporters of five thousand schools. 1.3 million students study in these campuses and 115,000 teachers teach classes. To which are added 77 thousand children from kindergartens, and 90 thousand education assistants.

To date, only 13.9% of the enrollment (176 thousand students) has been transferred to the SLEP, and 12.6% of the schools (636). So the task ahead is gigantic.

In 2018 and 2019 the first eight services were created, seven in 2020, and 22 between 2021 and 2022. The total number of services to be implemented in the country is 70.

The “critical knots” of the demunicipalization recognized by the Minister of Education in Congress

Almost five years after the enactment of the law, the reality is far from the promises of former President Bachelet.

Marco Antonio Ávila, Minister of Education

The share of realism was set by the Minister of Education of the Government of Gabriel Boric, Marco Antonio Ávila, in a presentation before the Education Commissions of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputieslast Monday, September 26.

In his 47-page report, “State of progress Implementation of the Public Education System”, the Secretary of State recognized four “critical knots” of the law.

The first, “give more time prior to the transfer of establishments.”

That means that the demunicipalization process will be delayed. For example, between 2023 and 2026 the current calendar contemplates creating 59 services. However, the Ministry of Education extended that term to 2029.

The second critical knot has to do with the lack of resources. Minister Ávila acknowledges a reduction in budget availability with term (2025).

Ávila assured that school transport should also be considered, since they have detected a decrease in face-to-face attendance. He also acknowledged lack of support, management complexities and that the “process has been more focused on the operation than on the payment of debts.”

the senator Yasna Provostewho participated in the processing, indicated that “the presentation (of the minister) leaves many doubts regarding the financial situation, particularly of the SLEPs.”

In fact, the president RM of the professors, mario aguilarin a letter to The Mercury He said that “the financial deficit generated by the municipal contributions that are no longer received must be addressed, and the new system does not contemplate their replacement.”

Problems in the transfer of municipalities to local services

The transfer from the municipalities to the SLEPs is the third and complex knot that Minister Ávila recognized.

In a list of 10 points, the Ministry admits the provision of deficient and outdated municipal information and precariousness in the infrastructure. As well as the availability of offices, job profiles, staffing and lack of articulation between institutions, among other problems.

The fourth deficient aspect is the “low level of articulation between the national strategy and the local SLEP plans”. Added to this are problems of articulation between institutions, the need for a more leading role for SEREMIS, capacity debt at all levels and actors”, among others.

The minister’s diagnosis is similar to other reform monitoring reports, which detected five “critical knots”.

The text maintains that “the budget management and the correct execution of the budgets available in the SLEPs already installed continue to be reported as a problematic axis.”

The profound changes to the demunicipalization of Bachelet announced by the Ministry of Education

In Congress, Minister Ávila recognized that the problems “make it impossible” to continue with the current conditions. This is because “there is no technical capacity” to implement the original calendar of the law, which defines that the installation of the last SLEPs begins in 2025.

Faced with multiple problems, the Minister of Education announced three strategies for change.

The first, a “miscellaneous” bill that entered Congress in July, and contemplates postponing the implementation of the SLEPs.

This project, in fact, has generated several controversies because it contemplates special permits for the leaders of the Teachers College absent up to 44 hours per week from their educational duties.

The second strategy is a presidential decree to postpone the calendar for the creation of all local services from 2027 to 2029. The last one consists of another bill with various changes to Law 21,040.

LyD researcher: Demunicipalization “can disappoint thousands of families”

“This is a law that seems not to have dimensioned what the process that was beginning would mean. That is why, before moving forward in the transfer of more schools, it is important to resolve the problems that have been identified and extend the periods contemplated, “he says. Maria Paz Arzolaresearcher of Freedom and Development (LyD).

María Paz Arzola, LyD researcher

In addition to the administrative issues and knots that have already been diagnosed, Arzola maintains that the teaching oversupply must be resolved, and the hiring of suitable personnel for local services must be made viable.

“Otherwise, we are going to have a new public education system that is not going to meet the expectations with which it was created, disappointing the thousands of families that still trust public education in the country,” says Arzola.

Educate Action: “The problems were more complex and deeper than the Bachelet government estimated”

Daniel Rodriguez, Executive Director of Educate Action, maintains that, “since the discussion of this reform there was a certain clarity that the problems that were observed were more complex and profound than the government of President Bachelet estimatedand that the law addressed them partially and in some cases, wrongly”.

“Important efforts have been made and progress has been made, but they have been limited by design problems in the law,” says Rodríguez.

Daniel Rodriguez, executive director Acción Educar

In his opinion, the main success of the reform is that, to a certain extent, the idea of ​​direct control of schools by the Ministry of Education was kept at bay.

“Although the current structure is centralized, the Ministry is not a supporter, and the schools remain autonomous in their essence. It is an important guarantee that must be protected and hopefully extended”, explains the executive director.

In turn, the main error is that, in his opinion, due to the size of local services, local power was decoupled from the administration of public education.

“This ends up distancing citizens, both geographically and politically, from the services that the State provides them, and it takes away control and decision-making power. The mayors were not the best option, but at least it was understood that those in charge of education were democratically elected”, indicates Daniel Rodríguez.

Regarding Bachelet’s promise that she would improve educational quality, the executive director is categorical in pointing out that, “in terms of learning achievements, no variation is observed in any indicator, but it is hasty to draw conclusions. The key indicator is that families see a competitive and interesting option, with specific characteristics, and that this materializes in an increase in enrollment”.