Denise Richards: Joins OnlyFans

A former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has announced that he has joined OnlyFans.

Denise Richards, who appeared on the show for seasons 9 and 10, announced that she had joined the site via her Instagram on June 23, 2022.

“It’s summer!!! My favorite time of the year. Chatting with y’all on #onlyfans right now,” Richards wrote. “I will personally respond to all your #onlyfans messages”

“Oh… My link is in my bio.”

This is what you need to know:

Denise Richards, praised by the OnlyFans account: “Well done for applauding all the haters”

Fans seemed to approve of her move to the adults-only website and left positive feedback on her announcement.

“Congratulations!”. said a fan. “It is true that the sexiest woman in James Bond history (among other great roles you have had) is on the most popular fan subscription platform. I hope you make millions, haha.”

“Well done for applauding all the haters,” someone said.

“I am so excited for you on this new adventure in your life!” one fan commented. “When a daughter has the love of her mother, she is fucking unstoppable. My mom never agreed with everything I did but she loved me unconditionally and she supported me at all times and now she’s not just my best friend, she’s truly my soulmate.”

Of course, not all fans were happy.

“I dont know. This seems strange to me,” someone wrote.

“Why would you set up an Only Fans account? Now it looks like you are competing with your daughter,” one fan wrote.

“I hope you don’t outshine your daughter. Delicate balance,” someone commented.

“I’m sure you’re just chatting,” someone wrote, ironic about the adult content traditionally found on the platform.

If you want to sign up for Richards account, it will cost you $25 per month, according to his official profile.

Denise Richards defended her daughter Sami for creating her own OnlyFans account, despite the dismay of her father Charlie Sheen

“She’s 18 now and lives with her mom,” Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, told Us Weekly on June 13 when news of his account went public. “This did not happen under my roof.”

Despite his trepidation, he finally offered Sami some advice.

“I don’t condone this, but since I can’t help it, I urged her to keep it classy, ​​creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” Sheen told the outlet.

Richards posted a statement on his Instagram supporting Sami’s decision and criticizing Sheen for his statement.

“Lots of negative comments on my social media last week,” he wrote on June 17.

“I wish I had the confidence that my 18-year-old daughter has. And I can’t judge their choices either.”

Sami’s account costs $20 a month, $5 less than his famous mother’s.

