Deus Ex, a fan video imagines Christian Bale as the protagonist of a possible film

The unforgettable and beloved was released on PC and consoles in 2000, at the very beginning of the new millennium Deus Ex, Action RPG-FPS created by Warren Spector and set in a futuristic world in 2052, where a mysterious epidemic called “Gray Death” is decimating the population due to the intervention of terrorist forces.

Protagonist of the story was the legendary JC Denton, operating agent of UNATCO (United Nations Anti-Terrorist Coalition), a special international intervention force aimed solely at countering terrorist activities. In the world invented by Spector, man is also able to strengthen himself thanks to nanotechnology, being able to become stronger and equipping himself with truly incredible skills and weapons, and JC is equipped with a paraphernalia and truly extraordinary powers thanks to nanoprobes.

Why, everyone still wonders, has never been a film made from this fantastic saga with a cinematic cut and magnificent potential? The answer is not yet known, although perhaps it has to do with the ugly cinematic path taken over the years by the film adaptations taken from video games, but a fan still wanted imagine Christian Bale in the role of JC Denton, creating a video where he combined an iconic walk by American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman with a piece of the original video game.

The result can be seen at the bottom of the news.

