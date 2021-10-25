News

Dharma Boutique Hotel inaugurated in Rome

Well-wishing inauguration a Rome of a particular hotel structure: it is the Dharma Boutique Hotel & Spa, in the neighborhood Monti: an entire 18th century building with only 13 rooms, a private Spa with gym, roof terrace overlooking the rooftops and a personalized service that offers facilities such as the selection of cigars to match that of rums.

Located in Via de ‘Ciancaleoni, at the foot of the historic staircase that gives it its name, the new hotel introduces a wellness and charm holiday in one of the most central and hipster districts of the capital, the ancient Suburra, a district dotted with wineries and artisan shops and lapped by the Colosseum and Forums, to which Mario Monicelli – who lived there – dedicated his latest short film and which Tom Cruise has recently chosen as a set of some action scenes of the highly anticipated Mission Impossible 7.

The Dharma Boutique Hotel & Spa is the latest born of Dharma Group Hotels and Restaurants, a pole of hospitality and food and wine created by the Roman entrepreneur Luigi Felicetti and so far specialized in widespread hospitality, with four different structures located at a very short distance from each other next to the Rome Opera House: the Dharma Luxory Hotel and the Dharma Style Hotel (both in historic buildings and characterized by particular wellness suites with whirlpool) and restaurants Cotto and national cuisine (one for innovative food proposals, including lounge bars; the other specialist in traditional Roman and Italian recipes and active since the 1930s).

